Holiday Extravaganza

to

VFW Post 1318-Ski Lane 2740 Ski Lane, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Get ready for an afternoon full of fun and laughter! Join us for a quarter auction featuring local vendors and crafters, where you can win fabulous prizes for as little as a quarter.

Participate in the meat raffle and try your luck in the basket and 50/50 raffles!

All proceeds from the meat, basket, and 50/50 raffles will be donated to VFW Post 1318, supporting local veterans in our community.

https://www.facebook.com/events/430609026715504/

Info

Fundraisers
Holidays
608-255-5955
