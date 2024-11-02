Holiday Extravaganza
VFW Post 1318-Ski Lane 2740 Ski Lane, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Get ready for an afternoon full of fun and laughter! Join us for a quarter auction featuring local vendors and crafters, where you can win fabulous prizes for as little as a quarter.
Participate in the meat raffle and try your luck in the basket and 50/50 raffles!
All proceeds from the meat, basket, and 50/50 raffles will be donated to VFW Post 1318, supporting local veterans in our community.
Info
Fundraisers
Holidays