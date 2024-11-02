Holiday Extravaganza

media release: Get ready for an afternoon full of fun and laughter! Join us for a quarter auction featuring local vendors and crafters, where you can win fabulous prizes for as little as a quarter.

Participate in the meat raffle and try your luck in the basket and 50/50 raffles!

All proceeds from the meat, basket, and 50/50 raffles will be donated to VFW Post 1318, supporting local veterans in our community.

https://www.facebook.com/events/430609026715504/