Holiday Fantasy Run

media release: Light up the night at the 112h annual Fantasy 5K. This family-friendly 5K Run & 2 Mile Walk takes participants along the shores of Lake Monona under the beautiful Madison skyline. Runners will be treated to an amazing display of holiday lights as they run through Olin Park at the start and finish.

The 5K Run & 2 Mile Walk start at 5:00 pm at the top of Olin Park in front the Pavilion. Runners will start in sync with the official Holiday Lighting Ceremony, led by a lit-up firetruck from the Madison Fire Department, as they run through the maze of holiday lights before exiting the park. Runners continue on the Capital City Bike Path towards the Monona Terrace Convention Center where they will turn around and return to the start/finish area. For safety on the 5K course, pets and strollers are not permitted.

WHAT’S INCLUDED?

All participants will receive a Fantasy 5K Shirt or hat, a race bib, drinks, food, and music after the run.

Proceeds from this event benefit http://www.runstrongmadison.org/, a 501(c)(3) that gives money to non-profits who provide volunteer hours in our community