press release: Play games, earn discounts, and and support the Lussier Community Education Center! PLAY GAMES ALL DAY! Game demos of less than an hour each will be offered all day. Try a new game and earn raffle tickets and a discount. SILENT AUCTION details TBA soon, but proceeds go to the LCEC. ORGANIZED GAMES will end at 5, but you are welcome to keep playing until 8ish if you wish!

10 am - 5 pm, Saturday, December 8, Pegasus Games' Playground, 6636 Odana Road (right next door to the store).

Pegasus Games has been supporting the Lussier Center with the Holiday Game Fair for several years, and having a lot of fun as we do!

ENTRY FEE to the event is a donation of cash or an item(s) from the Lussier Center food pantry wish list at: https://lcecmadison.org/ wp-content/uploads/2016/06/ Lussier-Food-Pantry-Healthy- Donation-Requests.pdf.

Facebook event: https://www.facebook. com/events/2362443730667253/