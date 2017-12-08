Holiday Gift Drive

press release: Milio’s Sandwiches has teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County to make the holidays bright by collecting holiday gifts for kids in our community.

You can donate NEW unwrapped gifts now through Saturday, December 16th, 2017, at all Milio’s Dane County locations (Madison, Middleton, Monona, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee). All gifts will be donated and distributed to the kids of the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County the week before Christmas.

Boys & Girls Club Wish List Items:

Headphones / Earbuds

MP3 Players + Radios

DVDS + CDS

Legos

Books + Audio Books

Exercise DVDS

Board Games

Sports Equipment

Art Supplies + Craft Kits

Toys for all ages

Perfume / Cologne

Beauty Supplies

Hygiene Items

Mittens, Gloves + Hats

Winter Coats + Boots

Clothing (all ages + sizes)

Swimsuits + Towels

Shoes

Gift Cards (donate directly to Boys & Girls Club)

“The holidays are a magical time of year for kids and I want every child in Dane County to experience the same wonder and excitement that others have been so fortunate to feel,” said Milio’s owner, Mike Liautaud. “I encourage everyone to stop by Milio’s and donate. Every bit counts. Let’s make the holidays bright for kids in our community.”

VOLUNTEER TO WRAP PRESENTS

The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County is also looking for volunteers to wrap donated presents on Tuesday, December 19th from 6-9pm at their Allied Family Center location. Volunteers are asked to be at least 13 years old and bring a roll of wrapping paper and scissors. If you’d like to volunteer, please contact Jenni Hughes at 608.661.4725 or jhughes@bgcdc.org.