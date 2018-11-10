press release: St. Ann Parish at 324 North Harrison Street in Stoughton will hold a Holiday Gift Fair on Saturday, November 10, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Sunday, November 11, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Proceeds will help defray expenses for youth mission trips and other events. Over 35 vendors include local artists with homemade or handmade items: Christmas decorations, Norwegian donuts and lefse, African straw baskets, honey and related products, wine bottle lights, jewelry, knit/crochet/embroidered and sewn items, jar mixes and gift baskets, pet treats, wax paintings, doll clothes, farmhouse signs, and baby items.

Also present will be vendors from Wildtree, Usborne Books, Watkins, Scentsy, Tupperware, Stella & Dot, Discovery Toys, Gold Canyon Candles, LulaRoe, Pampered Chef, Norwex, Piphany, Lilla Rose, L’Bri, Colorstreet Nails, and Magnolia & Vine Jewelry.

Returning again this year will be the Children’s Business Fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Youth ages 6 to 14 will be selling their products and services. Stop by and see our up-and-coming entrepreneurs! Contact Eileen Stevens (608) 577-1983 for more information. The students will also be selling refreshments during the fair. Everyone is welcome.

Questions should be directed to Cathie Truehl at (608) 873-7633 or email her at Cathie.Truehl@Stanns-school.org.