Holiday Gift Making

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Looking for handmade gifts that’ll bring the holiday cheer? Come pop into the Art Studio classroom! Make a winter solstice lantern to brighten the darkest day of the year, and festoon a custom decoupage ornament with layers of festive images.

This event is free with general museum admission.

