media release: Mark your calendar for Dec 2-4 as we kick off the gift giving season with our Holiday Gift Market! We will transform our gallery into a Winter wonderland! Numerous offerings from several artists available, all geared toward unique and thoughtful gift giving. Pottery, handmade soap, fiber arts, soy-based candles, ornaments, and more.

Free Admission. Friday, Dec 2, and Saturday Dec 3, 11-5; Sunday, Dec 4, 12-4, at Crimson Artist Collective Pottery Studio and Gallery, 1031A North Edge Trail, Verona, WI 53593