Holiday Gift Market

to

media release: Mark your calendar for Dec 2-4 as we kick off the gift giving season with our Holiday Gift Market!  We will transform our gallery into a Winter wonderland!  Numerous offerings from several artists available, all geared toward unique and thoughtful gift giving. Pottery, handmade soap, fiber arts, soy-based candles, ornaments, and more.

Free Admission. Friday, Dec 2, and Saturday Dec 3, 11-5; Sunday, Dec 4, 12-4, at Crimson Artist Collective Pottery Studio and Gallery, 1031A North Edge Trail, Verona, WI  53593

Info

Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays
608-618-0598
to
Google Calendar - Holiday Gift Market - 2022-12-02 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Gift Market - 2022-12-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holiday Gift Market - 2022-12-02 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holiday Gift Market - 2022-12-02 00:00:00 ical