Holiday Hand Lettering

press release: The Madison Chapter of Ladies, Wine, and Design is so EXCITED to be hosting a Holiday themed Hand Lettering Workshop led by local hand letterer and artist Megan Breene @made.by.breene on December 7 from 12:30 to 2:30 pm at Table Wine @tablewineshop, where Megan will be teaching us how to hand letter a special holiday card or a holiday ornament. No prior skills required and all supplies will be provided, but workshoppers are able to bring their own supplies. Spots are limited, please RSVP via email: ladieswineanddesignmadison@ gmail.com .

Cover: Free; designed for people who self identity as female

Instagram: ladieswinedesign_madison

Ladies, Wine and Design was started in New York by Jessica Walsh, who started this to help female creatives come together to network, learn through workshops/lectures, portfolio reviews, casual meet ups, and have a set time to chat with other creatives, and of course, drink some wine!