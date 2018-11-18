press release: Help us kick off the holiday season at our Holiday Hop and Tree Lighting on Sunday, November 18, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Hilldale. Holiday Hop will feature the Wisconsin Dickens Carolers, a visit from Santa, sips and samples, exclusive deals and more. At 6:00 pm we'll light our holiday tree in the Plaza to the sounds of the Children's Theater of Madison as they sing classic holiday carols.

While this event is free to attend, we ask that you register so that we can plan appropriately.

SCHEDULE

4:00 pm - 6:00 pm: Enjoy exclusive deals, sips and snacks, samples, and more in our stores and restaurants

Share your holiday wishes with Santa in the Plaza, near the big tree

Listen to the sounds of the Wisconsin Dickens Carolers as they wander the shopping center

5:45 - 6:00 pm: Enjoy the sounds of the Children's Theatre of Madison as they perform holiday tunes in the Plaza

6:00 pm: Join us in the Plaza for the lighting of our holiday tree