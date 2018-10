press release: Saturday, December 8 from 3-7pm, Orlando Bell Park, 2274 S. Thompson Dr.

Bring the family and join your neighbors in celebrating the holiday season in the park! Gather ‘round the fire and warm up with a cup of hot chocolate and treats from 4-7pm. Take a horse drawn sleigh ride through the neighborhood and visit with Santa from 4-6pm. Remember to bring your camera; this is sure to be a memory filled evening!