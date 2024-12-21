Holiday Jamboree
Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove 300 Progress Drive, Suite F, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
media release: Join Fetch Wisconsin Dog Rescue at Doundrins Distilling for a Holiday Jamboree! Come meet our adoptable foster dogs and puppies. Plus, a fun, holiday-themed trivia game (with prizes!) with a suggested $5/person donation to play. An on-site puppy adoption event will be available for approved adopters. To apply for adoption, see https://fetchwi.org/adopt
Info
Fundraisers, Special Events