Holiday Journaling

media release: Join us for this writing, processing, and planning adventure. Give shape and definition to your holiday season before it arrives. This event is not holiday specific. All are welcome!

Using 2-3 different journaling techniques, you will determine what holiday traditions stay, and which ones will wrap up. Swap out the mindsets, attitudes, and traditions of the past that need an upgrade, and make space for the new and intentional!

Journalist Beth Turner leads this virtual journaling workshop on December 13 at 6:00 pm CST. Registration required: