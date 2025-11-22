media release: Save the date for 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, November 22, to celebrate the start of the holidays at Stone Horse Green. The green will be spruced up with a beautiful light display, accompanied by carolers from the Middleton Players Theatre. Santa will arrive on a fire truck at 5:30 p.m.! The official tree lighting will take place at 5:15 p.m.

New this year, the event will have a Holiday Makers Market!

Local artists, artisans, and small-batch makers are invited to apply for one of the limited outdoor vendor spaces, available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Apply online today — spaces are filling fast and will be accepted on a rolling basis.

https://airtable.com/appEazoamsmF6A1Av/shrpm70tFDquSxEc0