press release: Stop out on Sunday, December 8, from 9am-2pm to get some holiday shopping done or find something fun for yourself at our 2019 Holiday Market! There will be more than a dozen booths of local crafters and vendors of all sorts!

The holiday market will take place upstairs in our large event space. No purchase from the main level restaurant is necessary, but if you re interested we will have brunch available from 8am-2pm as well as our full coffee shop menu and homemade GF and Clasens bakery available if you'd like a tasty treat before or after shopping!