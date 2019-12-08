press release: 3rd Annual Pop Up Holiday Market & Cookie Walk to Benefit OccuPaws Guide Dogs is already making my mouth water! This event will take place on Sunday, December 8th from 10 am to 3 pm at the East Side Club of Madison, 3735 Monona Drive in Madison, WI. Did you forget a last minute gift? Or want to be sure you get what YOU want? Or maybe your shopping is done and you're looking for a yummy treats at our cookie walk!? Would you like to try your luck at a huge raffle to benefit OccuPaws Guide Dogs? Then our Pop Up Market is for you! Did I mention there will be more then 40 different booths available to browse and shop from?! Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/ events/2364132627138888/