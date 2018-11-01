press release: SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital Madison Auxiliary is having their Annual Holiday Market on Thursday November 1st, 2:30pm-6:00pm and Friday November 2nd, 7:00am-4:00pm. Please help us raise money for our commitment to the Restoring Strength and Hope campaign, to rebuild the Behavior Health Unit. There will be crafters/vendors, Sinsinawa bread(the best cinnamon bread ever!), BBQ Pork Lunch on Friday 10:30-1:30, Silent Auction, Sweepstakes Prizes: $1,000 in cash prizes, Kalahari Getaway, Sergenian’s Rug, Lynn Kasper Artwork and a Gas Grill. Tickets are $3 each or 2 for $5, and much more! Free parking in the Mills Street surface lot.

