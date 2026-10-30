media release: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2026 | 10 AM – 4 PM | FREE ADMISSION!

5607 COUNTY ROAD C | FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT VISITOR CENTER | SPRING GREEN

Share the Holiday Spirit and Support Local Makers!

Join us for a festive day of holiday shopping, handcrafted gifts, local food, and family-friendly activities. Discover unique treasures, meet talented Wisconsin makers, and enjoy seasonal treats in the heart of the Driftless Region. Whether you’re searching for a unique gift, enjoying a seasonal outing with friends, or making memories with family, the Holiday Market is a wonderful way to celebrate creativity and community.

Celebrate the spirit of giving by supporting the Community Food Pantry of Spring Green. Bring a non-perishable food donation to the Holiday Market and receive 10% off purchases at The Wright Gift Shop. Food pantry donors will also have a chance to win a special gift basket from Savor the River Valley. Your donation helps support local families while spreading a little extra holiday cheer.