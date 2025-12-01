Holiday Open House

media release: Enjoy a festive evening filled with seasonal fun, local treats and a holiday house craft for a cause - plus a special musical performance!

Join us at DreamBank in Madison for this in-person special event and performance!

‘Tis the season to be merry, spread community cheer and make an impact! You and your family are invited to attend a joyous holiday celebration with the American Family Insurance DreamBank in support of Habitat for Humanity of Dane County. This open house will bring the community together for a festive evening filled with seasonal fun, delicious local treats and a holiday house craft for a cause. To add to the merriment, we’re thrilled to welcome back Grammy award-winning artist, Grace Weber, for a very special fireside performance from 6-6:30 PM.

​And did you know? Your participation will help provide for families in need by supporting affordable housing. For every holiday house that’s created during the event, American Family will donate $10 to Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, up to $5,000. Everyone deserves to feel protected under a roof of their own. Let's celebrate the season and make a difference together!