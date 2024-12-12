Holiday Open House

media release: The Middleton Senior Center invites the community to join the festive spirit at its annual Open House on Thursday, December 12, 2024. This special event offers a perfect blend of warmth, entertainment, and community connection, showcasing the Senior Center's vibrant activities and welcoming atmosphere.

“This is one of our favorite events of the year because it’s a chance to share the Senior Center’s mission with the broader community while celebrating the holiday season,” said Senior Center Assistant Director Sharon Seagren. “We’re thrilled to host the Monona Senior Chorus and welcome everyone to experience the warmth and camaraderie we foster here daily.”

Beginning at 1:00 p.m., visitors can enjoy light refreshments, including snacks, hot chocolate, tea, and coffee, while touring the facility and learning more about the programs and services available to Middleton residents.

The afternoon's highlight will be a performance by the Monona Senior Chorus, a talented 40-member ensemble celebrated for its engaging and uplifting repertoire. Their holiday-themed concert, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., promises to fill the Senior Center with joyous melodies and festive cheer.

Middleton Mayor Emily Kuhn echoed the excitement, emphasizing the importance of the Senior Center to the community. “The Senior Center is a cornerstone of Middleton, providing programs and services that enhance the quality of life for so many residents. This Open House is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate that, connect with neighbors, and enjoy some fantastic holiday music,” she said.

The Middleton Senior Center Open House is free and open to the public. It offers an inviting space for residents of all ages to connect, make connections, and celebrate the season.

The Senior Center is located at 7448 Hubbard Avenue. For more information about the Open House or other programs, visit the Middleton Senior Center website or call (608) 831-2373.

Don’t miss this chance to enjoy the holiday spirit with your neighbors and the Middleton Senior Center!