Holiday Open House
-
Tradition Children's Market, Middleton 1823 Parmenter St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Join us for a festive Holiday Open House filled with holiday magic, merry music, and a little mischievous fun! Meet the Grinch during a special live appearance, enjoy delicious holiday treats, and soak up the sounds of live music while you shop our brand new holiday collections!
- Meet the Grinch from 10am-1pm
- Grinchy craft table
- Live music from Haylee Espinoza from 2pm-5pm
- Holiday cheer all day long!
Whether you've been naughty, nice, or just a little Grinchy, we can't wait to celebrate the most wonderful time of year with you and your family!