media release: Join us for a festive Holiday Open House filled with holiday magic, merry music, and a little mischievous fun! Meet the Grinch during a special live appearance, enjoy delicious holiday treats, and soak up the sounds of live music while you shop our brand new holiday collections!

- Meet the Grinch from 10am-1pm

- Grinchy craft table

- Live music from Haylee Espinoza from 2pm-5pm

- Holiday cheer all day long!

Whether you've been naughty, nice, or just a little Grinchy, we can't wait to celebrate the most wonderful time of year with you and your family!