Holiday Ornament & Experimental Pottery Party

press release: Ornament and Experimental Pottery Party - Meet the makers and enjoy a generous offering of hand built, ceramic ornaments and one-of-a-kind pottery as we unveil Ephraim's 2018 Winter Collection – Limited Edition.  Join us at Ephraim's Studio Gallery in downtown Lake Mills, Wisconsin where you can enter to win an Experimental piece of Ephraim pottery. Studio Gallery, 130 E Lake Street, Lake Mills. For more info, visit the website or call us at 920-648-3534

