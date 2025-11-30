media release: On November 30, The Quirky Dove will host a festive Holiday Pop Up Fundraiser featuring quirky upcycled cards and gifts, with 100% of proceeds supporting Misfit Felines, a Madison-based nonprofit cat rescue. Attendees can shop sustainably, support local artists, and enjoy a delicious vegan bake sale from a variety of local vendors—all while helping provide care to cats in need.

The Quirky Dove is a shop born out of love for art, the environment, and passion for life. For more information, check out our website thequirkydove.com

Special thanks to Heirloom Bakery and Kitchen for their generous donation!