media release: Agrace’s annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop will open Friday, October 23, selling gently used, donated items for holiday entertaining, giving and decorating.

Located at 1702 W. Beltline Highway, Madison, (the former A-1 Furniture site), the store will remain open five weeks (through Nov. 28), Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Because the shop’s merchandise is donated by the community, most items will be one-of-a-kind treasures.

Proceeds from the pop-up shop will help fund Agrace’s community grief support services and the Agrace Grief Support Center in Fitchburg.

Every year, more than 2,000 people in southern Wisconsin, including 350 children, receive grief support from Agrace to help them cope with the death of a loved one and work toward healthy survivorship. During the pandemic, accommodations have been made to provide one-on-one grief support as well as emotional and peer support in professionally led virtual group settings.

“Grief can be a profoundly lonely and isolating experience,” said Jessie Shiveler, Agrace community grief manager. “Our Grief Support Center and the community grief support services we offer are designed to help both adults and kids work through their grief to find hope after a death.”

Agrace operates four other resale stores in south central Wisconsin—three traditional thrift stores in Madison and Janesville, and a home store in Madison that focuses on furniture and décor.

For more information about the Agrace Thrift Stores, please visit agracethrift.org.