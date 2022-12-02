Holiday Sing-Along

media release: John Christensen will host at the piano for this night of sing-alongs to Christmas carols and other holiday classics. Get in the holiday spirit and gather around the piano for a night of song.

Special guest players are also welcome! Come out for a night of casual holiday fun!

Earlier that night, at 6:00, is the annual Parade of Lights, so come early, grab a warm drink, and watch from our front porch. But early or late, please be aware that Jefferson St will be closed to traffic and parking during the parade.