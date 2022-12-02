Holiday Sing-Along

Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

media release: John Christensen will host at the piano for this night of sing-alongs to Christmas carols and other holiday classics. Get in the holiday spirit and gather around the piano for a night of song.

Special guest players are also welcome! Come out for a night of casual holiday fun!

Earlier that night, at 6:00, is the annual Parade of Lights, so come early, grab a warm drink, and watch from our front porch. But early or late, please be aware that Jefferson St will be closed to traffic and parking during the parade.

Info

Music
608-588-0242
