Holiday Sing-along

media release: Please join us at Muso for an inclusive singalong of songs of the season – from Silent Night to The Christians and The Pagans, from Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel, to Auld Lang Sine, from Christmas in Washington to the Festivus for the Rest of Us. We’ll celebrate the season with hot cocoa, marshmallows, cookies, and candy canes. Bring your guitar, your ukulele, your banjo, your accordion, your kazoo, your ugliest Christmas sweater. Let’s celebrate something!