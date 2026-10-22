Holiday Sip & Shop

media release: Shop for a Cause! Join us at Poppy Home & Gift and Tradition Children's Market for a festive evening of holiday shopping, seasonal sips, and giving back.

We're proud to donate 10% of all sales from this event to WayForward Resources, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals and families in Dane County navigate food insecurity and financial hardship.

Celebrate the season, shop small, and make a difference in our local community! We can't wait to toast the holidays with you!

RSVP Required - space is limited, reserve your spot in advance! 21+ only.