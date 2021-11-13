Holiday Toy Consignment Sale
Monona Community/Senior Center 1011 Nichols Rd., Monona, Wisconsin 53716
press release: Buy gently used toys, holiday clothing & more at the 3rd annual Lil' Badger Holiday Toy Sale. Free Admission. No Consignor Fee. Masks required. A portion of the proceeds benefit Monona Parks & Recreation's Youth Scholarship Fund. For more information about this sale visit LilBadgerConsignmentSale.com.
