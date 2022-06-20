Holiday Trash/Recycling Collection

media release: Streets Division drop-off sites will be closed on Sunday, June 19, 2022 and Monday, June 20, 2022.

On Monday, June 20, there will be no recycling, trash or other curbside collections performed by the City of Madison Streets Division.

The drop-off site closures and collection delays are done in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Curbside Collection Information

Madison residents who normally have their trash and recycling collected on Mondays by the Streets Division should instead place their scheduled cart(s) to the curb for pickup by 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

Only residents that have a Monday collection day will experience a delay in refuse and recycling pickup services.

Residents that have their trash and recycling collection scheduled for Tuesdays also should have their cart(s) to the curb by 6:30 a.m. on June 21.

Residents who set out carts after 6:30 am may miss their scheduled collection and will need to wait until the next scheduled pickup day to have their carts emptied.

Drop-off Sites Information

The Streets Division drop-off sites will be closed on Sunday, June 19 and Monday, June 20, 2022.

They will reopen during their posted hours on Tuesday, June 21.

Drop-off site locations and hours are different this year.

Check the Streets Division website to learn the locations, their operations hours, and the material they accept.

Large Item Collection

Due to the holiday, the number of large item work orders that can be accepted during the week of Juneteenth has been reduced.

This was done because there are fewer days to collect large items during this week, and large item collection staffing will be limited the day following the holiday as crews must be reassigned from that duty to help with trash and recycling cart collection.

More Streets Division Information

Additional information about all of the Streets Division’s recycling and solid waste services is available at our web site www.cityofmadison.com/streets.