ONLINE: Holiday Wish List

media release: The season of giving is officially upon us. And while this time of year can be hard for many families, this year is especially difficult. With the pandemic only amplifying the economic needs of our community, we need help spreading some much-needed holiday cheer.

The Holiday Wish List is the premier resource for holiday volunteerism and donations. It gives people in our community the opportunity to share the giving spirit and help others during the holiday season. Because while we can’t fix all of the issues affecting our community overnight, we can unite to address the most urgent needs facing families today.

Access the Holiday Wish List by visiting www.unitedwaydanecounty.org/ seasonsofcaring/.

We encourage all to read through these volunteer opportunities and find a way to give back. By supporting local nonprofits, you can make a huge difference in your neighbor’s life. It’s simple – all you have to do is read through the agency descriptions and categories to find a need that you can fill, and get in touch with the right contacts to make it happen.

Thank you for doing your part to spread the word and working to make Dane County a place where everyone can succeed in school, work and life. Together, we are the Power of Many. Working for All.

To learn more about United Way of Dane County, visit

www.unitedwaydanecounty.org