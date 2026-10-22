HolidayFest

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Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join us for the annual HolidayFest Arts & Crafts Fair held on Saturday, December 5, 2026 from 9:00 am-3:00 pm.

45 crafters from the Midwest sell their handmade goods. You can expect to see a variety of jewelry, baskets, garden art, cards, pottery, woodwork, baby gifts, soaps, balms, lotions, knitwear, paintings, home décor and more! It's the perfect place to find a unique gift for that special someone or yourself!

  • $1 entry fee and also a chance to win a door prize 
  • Plenty of free parking

All artists with handmade products are encouraged to apply (sales of commercial items, imports and novelties are not permitted). 

Info

Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays
608-245-3690