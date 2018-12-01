press release: Join Madison Parks for the annual HolidayFest Arts & Crafts Fair held the first Saturday in December each year.

Over 80 crafters from the Midwest will be selling their handmade goods. You can expect to see a variety of jewelry, baskets, garden art, cards, pottery, woodwork, baby gifts, soaps, balms, lotions, knitwear, paintings, home décor and more! It's the perfect place to find a unique gift for that special someone (or for yourself).

$1 entry fee and also a chance to win a door prize (80+ chances to win)

Concessions available

Plenty of free parking

Vendors: WPCRC has two arts & crafts fairs each year. SpringFest is the first Saturday in April and HolidayFest is the first Saturday in December. All artists with handmade products are encouraged to apply (sales of commercial items, imports and novelties are not permitted).

HolidayFest vendor registration will be open from Saturday, April 7, 2018 through Sunday, October 1, 2018. View the brochure for more details and an application form.