media release: Join us for the annual HolidayFest Arts & Crafts Fair held on Saturday, December 5, 2026 from 9:00 am-3:00 pm.

45 crafters from the Midwest sell their handmade goods. You can expect to see a variety of jewelry, baskets, garden art, cards, pottery, woodwork, baby gifts, soaps, balms, lotions, knitwear, paintings, home décor and more! It's the perfect place to find a unique gift for that special someone or yourself!

$1 entry fee and also a chance to win a door prize

Plenty of free parking

All artists with handmade products are encouraged to apply (sales of commercial items, imports and novelties are not permitted).