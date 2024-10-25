Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: Holler Home, made from bluegrass jam friendships, is thrilled to be in the company of local-grown Madison bands. Mixing classic bluegrass with a selection of popular covers from The Beatles to Simon and Garfunkel and other surprises, Holler Home keeps you on your feet and humming along! Adam Tyminski on guitar, Colleen Robinson on bass, Julie Cherney on banjo and Scott Baumann on dobro. We welcome them back for an encore performance after their Hog debut last season

FREE PARKING: Across the street in the Wil-Mar parking lot. Weather Cancellations are announced on our Facebook page.