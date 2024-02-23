HollerHome, The SoundBillies

Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: HollerHome is Madison's newest bluegrass band, a camaraderie of local veteran musicians coming together for a new sound, mixing classic bluegrass with a selection of popular covers. They are Adam Tyminski on guitar, Colleen Robinson on bass, Julie Cherney on banjo and Scott Baumann on dobro.

The Sound Billies are a Madison area band, together now for four years. While their first love is bluegrass, they also enjoy blues, country, folk and gospel. They are Dave Huntley on banjo, David Nedveck on dobo, Eric Brodsky on mandolin, Joe Irvin on guitar and Peter Anderson on bass.