HOLLOW-een

Sugar-Free FUN for the Whole Family!

ENTER THE COSTUME CONTEST

Enter our HOLLOWeen costume contest in the Barn Discovery Center for a chance to win Keys to the Cave memberships. Everyone wearing a costume to our HOLLOWeen event will receive a bonus gemstone “treat”! (Costumes should be family friendly and MUST allow you to safely navigate tour. Projectile items (weapons, swords, etc…) are not permitted on tour.)

TRICK-OR-TREAT FOR NATURAL TREASURES

Costumed youngsters trick-or-treat for rocks, fossils and gemstones at each stop along the Cave Tour route. The trick-or-treat gemstones are all included with your HOLLOWeen Cave Tour ticket.

DIG FOR BURIED BONES

Kids of all ages can dig for a buried bone in the Quarry’s Edge Fossil Dig. Buried bones can be turned in for a real dino bone fossil!

TAKE A FREE FAMILY HAYRIDE

Hayrides depart regularly throughout the day on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27. Hayrides depart from the Barn Discovery Center at Cave of the Mounds for a 20 minute trip on the paved Brigham Trail up to Brigham County Park and back. These FREE family hayrides are made possible by support from Dane County Parks.

BECOME A HOLLOWEEN SCIENTIST

Head to the Barn Discovery Center for some sticky, bubbling, oozing experiments and sensory experiences and get answers to your tough science questions!

GO ON A KOOKY KARST SCAVENGER HUNT

This self-guided nature trail scavenger hunt is fun for all ages!

ENTER THE HOLLOWEEN COLORING CONTEST

Kids of all ages can enter the annual HOLLOWeen Coloring Contest or color just for fun! All kids who submit a coloring entry receive a bonus “treat”!

EXPLORE A CANDLELIT CAVERN

Over 300 candles will illuminate the South Cavern on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27.

Thursday and Friday – Tours on the hour (first tour 10 am / last tour 4 pm), Grounds open 9 am to 5 pm. Saturday and Sunday – Tours every 15-30 Minutes (first tour 9:30 am / last tour 5 pm), Grounds open 9 am to 6 pm. Regular Cave Tour rates apply. Keys to the Cave membership benefits apply.