HOLLOWeen
Cave of the Mounds, Blue Mounds 2975 Cave of the Mounds Rd. , Blue Mounds, Wisconsin 53517
press release:
Weekdays – hourly from 10AM-4PM; Saturday & Sunday – every half-hour from 9AM-5PM
Regular rates (or Keys to the Cave Membership) apply; Gemstone and fossil “treats” for kids with paid admission
Costume Contest: FREE! Costumes are encouraged!
Bonus “trick-or-treat” for kids wearing costumes. Prizes for best costumes in a variety of categories!
Buried Bones: FREE!
Dig for buried bones in the Fossil Dig!
Trade in for an authentic chunk of Fossilized Dinosaur Bone!
Open 9AM each day- Limit 1 per child.
Kooky Karst Scavenger Hunt Trail Walk: FREE!
Self-guided, fun for all ages.
Coloring Contest: FREE!
Free bonus “trick or treat” crystal for kids with entry. Limit 1 per child.
Additional Events Saturday & Sunday
Saturday, October 27 & Sunday, October 28
Candle-lit Cave Tours:
All Day Saturday & Sunday
Over 300 candles light up the South Cavern!
Includes “trick or treating” for crystals and fossils
Hayrides: FREE! Depart frequently from the Barn Discovery Center.
Enjoy a tractor-pulled hayride on the Brigham County Trail.
FREE family hayrides provided with support from Dane County Parks.
Historic Barn Discovery Center: FREE! Open from 12-3PM with displays, crafts, & activities
Seasonal Story-Time: FREE!
2PM in Historic Barn Discovery Center
Interpretive Walk-n-Talks: FREE!
3:15PM; departs from Historic Barn Discovery CenterGuided surface walk with Local History and Geology (~45 min)