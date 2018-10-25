press release:

Weekdays – hourly from 10AM-4PM; Saturday & Sunday – every half-hour from 9AM-5PM

Regular rates (or Keys to the Cave Membership) apply; Gemstone and fossil “treats” for kids with paid admission

Costume Contest: FREE! Costumes are encouraged!

Bonus “trick-or-treat” for kids wearing costumes. Prizes for best costumes in a variety of categories!

Buried Bones: FREE!

Dig for buried bones in the Fossil Dig!

Trade in for an authentic chunk of Fossilized Dinosaur Bone!

Open 9AM each day- Limit 1 per child.

Kooky Karst Scavenger Hunt Trail Walk: FREE!

Self-guided, fun for all ages.

Coloring Contest: FREE!

Free bonus “trick or treat” crystal for kids with entry. Limit 1 per child.

Additional Events Saturday & Sunday

Saturday, October 27 & Sunday, October 28

Candle-lit Cave Tours:

All Day Saturday & Sunday

Over 300 candles light up the South Cavern!

Includes “trick or treating” for crystals and fossils

Hayrides: FREE! Depart frequently from the Barn Discovery Center.

Enjoy a tractor-pulled hayride on the Brigham County Trail.

FREE family hayrides provided with support from Dane County Parks.

Historic Barn Discovery Center: FREE! Open from 12-3PM with displays, crafts, & activities

Seasonal Story-Time: FREE!

2PM in Historic Barn Discovery Center

Interpretive Walk-n-Talks: FREE!

3:15PM; departs from Historic Barn Discovery CenterGuided surface walk with Local History and Geology (~45 min)