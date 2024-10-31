Hollwood Star Lanes

media release: “Another Caucasian, Gary.”

Welcome to Hollywood Star Lanes.

For a seventh consecutive year, Bierock is transforming into a bar or restaurant from popular culture for Halloween. In 2024 Bierock pays homage to “The Big Lebowski,” by becoming the famed bowling alley bar. The Pop-Up takes place one day only, on Halloween proper, Thursday, October 31, from 2:00 p.m. to Midnight. The experience comes complete with decoration, a themed food and drink menu and employees in costume.

Customers are encouraged to come dressed in costume themselves. The only choice is whether to come as The Dude, Walter, Donnie, Maude, Bunny, Brandt, Jesus, the Stranger, Jackie Treehorn, Knox Harrington, a Nihilist or a Pacifict.

Themed food and drink items will be available. Perhaps most importantly, we’re soliciting a rug. Maybe more than one rug. If you have a Lebowski-themed rug you’d be open to lending to Bierock, we’d forever be grateful. It would really tie the room together.

In a short amount of time, Bierock has gained a reputation as one of Madison’s preeminent destinations for its annual Halloween Pop-Up. Indeed, it has traditionally been one of the busiest days of the year for Bierock.

Bierock’s Halloween tradition looks like this…

2018: Moe’s Tavern from The Simpsons

2019: The Cantina from Star Wars

2020: The Krusty Krab from SpongeBob SquarePants

2021: The Max from Saved by the Bell

2022: The Prancing Pony from Lord of the Rings

2023: Bob’s Burgers from Bob’s Burgers

Bierock will have its patio open the day of the event for outdoor dining. There is a canopy in case of inclement weather. Dress appropriately.

A word of warning, however. As a one-day-only event, items that are typically on the Bierock menu may not be available.

Abide.

Located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., Bierock is part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park.