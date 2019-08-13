Holmes & Watson

Google Calendar - Holmes & Watson - 2019-08-13 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holmes & Watson - 2019-08-13 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holmes & Watson - 2019-08-13 13:00:00 iCalendar - Holmes & Watson - 2019-08-13 13:00:00

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Holmes & Watson (2018). Starring Will Ferrell, John C.  Reilly, Ralph Fiennes. A humorous take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson. The  plot follows the famed detective duo as they set out to find the culprit behind a threat at Buckingham Palace. Adventure, Comedy, Crime. Rated PG-13. 90 minutes

Info

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Movies
608-266-6581
Google Calendar - Holmes & Watson - 2019-08-13 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Holmes & Watson - 2019-08-13 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Holmes & Watson - 2019-08-13 13:00:00 iCalendar - Holmes & Watson - 2019-08-13 13:00:00