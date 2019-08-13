Holmes & Watson
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Holmes & Watson (2018). Starring Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Ralph Fiennes. A humorous take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson. The plot follows the famed detective duo as they set out to find the culprit behind a threat at Buckingham Palace. Adventure, Comedy, Crime. Rated PG-13. 90 minutes
