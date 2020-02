Holy Cross Lutheran School & Kids Crossing Early Learning Center Open House

press release: Holy Cross School and Kids Crossing Open House

9:00 AM - Noon, Saturday, February 29, Holy Cross Lutheran Church & School, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, WI 53704

Bring your family and friends and visit our grade school and early learning center! Meet our child-focused staff, enjoy games, snacks and a bounce

house. It's "Leap" year, so our theme will be "Jump Around!" Bucky Badger will here to meet and greet from 10-11 am. Free Family Friendly Event!

Phone #: 608.249.3101