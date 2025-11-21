A Holy Encounter

media release: HOLY ENCOUNTER 2026 — NEW YEAR’S EVE CELEBRATION!

Join us for a powerful and Holy Spirit-filled night as we bring in the new year together!

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of music, games, giveaways, and worship as we encounter God and celebrate all He’s done — and all He’s about to do in 2026!

Special Guests: C-Jay The Lyricist | Xavier | Kyng Flourish | Ali Verline

This is a FREE event for all ages!

Come ready to praise, dance, and start the year with purpose, passion, and power!

Invite your friends, family, and church crew — you don’t want to miss this!