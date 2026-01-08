RSVP for Holy Week Silent Retreat

media release: Anyone who would like to experience a deep and sustained silence in the quiet companionship of others is invited to the Holy Week Silent Retreat. For some, this retreat will be an opportunity to contemplate and participate in – with greater intention – the texts, liturgies, and prayers of Holy Week. For all, it is an invitation to live the rhythms of monastic life in an extended retreat experience. Optional contemplative engagements (e.g. journal prompts, walking meditations and opportunities for artistic expression) will add depth to the experience, as will opportunities for lectio divina and shared reflections on the meaning and mystery of these days.

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲

Thursday, April 2 – Saturday, April 4

𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿 – 𝗣𝗮𝗺 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗴

Pam is the director of spiritual nourishment at Holy Wisdom Monastery. As a scripture scholar and educator, she is eager invite people into a deeper appreciation of the texts that shape the Holy Week liturgies. As someone with a contemplative spirit, she is eager to co-create with retreatants a rich and meaningful experience of silence.

$360/person, includes silent retreat, overnights on Thursday, Friday and Saturday; dinners on Thursday, Friday and Saturday; lunches on Friday and Saturday; and breakfasts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Please register by March 25, 2026.

There is a 75% refund for cancellations before the March 25 registration deadline, a 50% refund after the registration deadline until the start of the retreat on April 2.