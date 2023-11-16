Holy Wisdom Monastery: A Net-Zero Refuge

media release: Join our online event on November 16th to learn about Holy Wisdom Monastery’s next big milestone in our mission to care for the earth. By the end of 2024, the monastery will become the first net-zero energy retreat center in Wisconsin, and one of only a handful across the United States. During this event, you will learn how and why we are pursuing this bold vision. Whether you are well-acquainted with Holy Wisdom Monastery or curious to learn what we offer, this information session is for all who want to celebrate our local effort to combat global climate change. We will cover the history of the sisters’ work to restore 130 acres of native habitat and ways you can visit or get involved at the monastery. In addition, we will hear from sustainability expert Mark Hanson of Hoffman Planning, Design, and Construction as he shares the innovative ways the monastery will employ green technologies to achieve net-zero energy.

