Holy Wisdom Monastery Volunteer Workday

media release: Holy Wisdom Monastery’s newest oak savanna unit is nearly ready for planting!

We plan to sow seeds on Weds, March 4th. We’ll gather in the Retreat & Guest House parking lot at 9am and walk together to the planting site. Planting should be wrapped up by about 11am.

Would you like to join us? Or maybe share this opportunity with a friend? Everyone is welcome to participate in this joyful, celebratory moment in the restoration and rebirth of an oak savanna.

If you plan to join in, please let us know so we can communicate final plans & details, or notify you in case of a weather-related postponement. You can register with this form: https://www.cognitoforms.com/HolyWisdomMonastery/VolunteerAtHolyWisdomMonastery

Invite friends & family: https://www.facebook.com/events/1408876387369078/