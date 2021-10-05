ONLINE: The Home as a Workplace

press release: “My Workplace is My Home: From Industrial Evil to the Remote Office, ”Tuesday, October 5, noon REGISTER HERE

"Your Home Is My Workplace: The Struggle of Household Workers for Rights and Recognition," Thursday, October 7, noon

Eileen Boris is Hull Professor and Distinguished Professor of Feminist Studies at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Her books include Home to Work: Motherhood and the Politics of Industrial Homework in the United States; Intimate Labors: Cultures, Technologies, and the Politics of Care, co-edited with Rachel Parreñas; Caring for America: Home Health Workers in the Shadow of the Welfare State, with Jennifer Klein; and Making the Woman Worker: Precarious Labor and the Fight for Global Standards, 1919-2019. She is the co-editor of Transnational Transgressions: From the Intimate to the Global, with Sandra Trudgen Dawson and Barbara Molonyand Global Labor Migrations: New Directions (forthcoming), with Heidi Gottfried, Julie Greene, and Joo-Cheong Tham. Her current projects are “Less Than Free Labor: Migrant Domestic Workers Fight for Recognition and Recompense” and “‘Like One of the Family” Sex, Enslavement, and Justice Delayed,” a microhistory on the 1947 13th Amendment case U.S. vs. Ingalls. She is part of the research network on domestic work connected to the International Federation of Domestic Workers and active with the California Domestic Workers Coalition and Scholars for a New Deal for Higher Education.

Due to COVID-19 all Havens Wright Center events will be hosted online via zoom this semester.