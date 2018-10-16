press release: Join Habitat for Humanity at our annual Home at Last Breakfast, generously hosted by Full Compass Systems, on Tuesday, Oct. 16 from 8-9 a.m. to celebrate the generosity of our donors. Over the last year, philanthropy has built strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter in Dane County communities. We hope you'll consider supporting Habitat families seeking stability through homeownership. Reserve your spot with Meghann at malbert@habitatdane.org or 608.255.1549, ext. 111.