RSVP for Home Buyer Education

media release: The city of Madison in partnership with the Home Buyers Round Table of Dane County and Consumer Credit Counseling Service want to share with you these HUD Approved Homebuyer Education classes occurring monthly through the rest of 2022! The next class coming up is a class split into two sessions taking place August 18 and 25th 5-8:30pm! Please share widely, must register by August 15!

Are you looking to learn more about what it takes to buy your home? Please join us for this FREE HUD Approved Homebuyer Education class at the Fitchburg Library Conference Room. Our first time home buying workshops go over everything you need to know about buying your first home including how to find the right home, down payments, and securing a mortgage! Certificate of Completion included!

For questions regarding this class contact Consumer Credit Counseling Service at 1 (800) 350-2227 and tell them that you have signed up for the Dane County Home Buyer Education Class.

NOTE: This month's class is offered in 2 sessions, you MUST attend both sessions to complete the class. By registering for this class, you understand that you must attend both sessions. Thursday August 18 and Thursday August 25 (both 5-8:30pm).

Registration is required by August 15. Limit is 20 attendees, first come - first served. If you are placed on the wait list and a spot opens up, you will receive an event registration email as confirmation that you have been removed off the waitlist.

Location: Fitchburg Library, Conference Room (5530 Lacy Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53711)

Education provided by Consumer Credit Counseling Service and made possible by Home Buyers Round Table.

¡El proceso para comprar una vivienda puede parecer complicado, pero si toma las cosas paso a paso, pronto tendrá en sus manos las llaves para su propia casa! ¡Acompáñenos en esta clase de educación para compradores de vivienda aprobada por el HUD y gratuita de 5 a 8:30 p.m. los jueves 18 y 25 de agosto en la sala de conferencias de la Biblioteca Pública de Fitchburg, 5530 Lacy Rd, Fitchburg WI 53711! Habrá interpretación en español para las clases de agosto. Nuestros talleres de compra de viviendas por primera vez repasan todo lo que necesita saber sobre la compra de su primera vivienda, incluyendo cómo encontrar la casa adecuada, los pagos iniciales y la obtención de una hipoteca. ¡Certificado de finalización incluido!

¡Regístrese usando este enlace antes del 15 de agosto: https://homebuyersroundtable. app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/ homebuyersroundtable/event. jsp?event=17& ! Si tiene preguntas sobre esta clase, póngase en contacto con Consumer Credit Counseling Service al 1 (800) 350-2227 y dígales que se ha inscrito en la Clase de Educación para Compradores de Vivienda del Condado de Dane. NOTA: La clase de este mes se ofrece en 2 sesiones, usted DEBE asistir a ambas sesiones para completar la clase. Al inscribirse en esta clase, usted entiende que debe asistir a ambas sesiones.