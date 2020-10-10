Home Compost Bin and Rain Barrel Sale

press release: After a one-year hiatus, the annual Madison compost and rain barrel sale is back at a new location. This year’s sale will be held at the Garver Feed Mill from 10 am-2 pm on Saturday, October 10.  The new location provides easy pick-up and experts will be on hand to answer questions.

Compost bins and 50 and 100 gallon rain barrels with diverters are available at discounted prices. Pre-orders before Oct 2 receive an additional $10 off. Supplies are limited and due to Covid restrictions, pre-ordering is strongly recommended. The event is open to resident and non-residents of Madison.  For more information visit http://www.cityofmadison.com/streets/compost/CompostBinSale.cfm

