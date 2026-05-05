media release: Kate and Laurel is hosting our Home Decor Sample Sale on Thursday, May 7th to assist employees going through personal hardships. Tables, carts, mirrors, artwork, shelving, home accents, and more will be available at great prices! Items will be individually priced from $5-$50 and are photography samples, customer samples, or online returns in new or nearly new condition. Sale will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until items are sold out. 100% of proceeds will go to support our employees. CASH, CREDIT CARD, PAYPAL, GOOGLE PAY, AND APPLE PAY ONLY. Sorry, no Venmo is available.

This sale is SHINE ONLY!

We will also have a FOOD TRUCK here from Jose's Authentic Mexican Restaurant, so you can swing over on your lunch break and shop!

https://www.facebook.com/events/26977850068473914