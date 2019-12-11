Home for the Holidays

OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Q-Cinema takes place at OutReach LGBT Community Center, 2701 International Lane, Suite 101, Madison WI 53704 at 6:30PM. If you have any questions about films or future ideas, please feel free to contact us at QCinema...@gmail.com!

Popcorn is provided for the movie times (and other snacks occasionally).

Director: Jodie Foster

Writers: Chris Radant (short story), W.D. Richter (screenplay)

Stars: Holly Hunter, Anne Bancroft, Robert Downey Jr.

608-255-8582
please enable javascript to view
