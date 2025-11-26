RSVP for Home Garden Planning

press release: It's not too early to get ready for the 2026 garden season! Learn essential techniques for selecting seeds & plants, following local planting schedules, optimizing soil health, and improving your existing vegetable and/or herb garden or starting one from scratch. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced gardener, this class will guide you in planning a sustainable and beautiful garden tailored to your needs and our local context.

Instructor: Wendy Porterfield, Root to Table with Wendy

Wednesday, December 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Registration Deadline: November 26

$35/$30 member