Home Grown reception

media release: The special "Home Grown" exhibit focuses on the use of materials sourced from the Midwest and considers their significance within fiber and textile practices. Fibers and dyes produced locally reflect specific places, agricultural cycles, and the labor involved in growing, raising, and processing them. Working with regional materials highlights issues of sustainability, land stewardship, and making practices that are grounded in local knowledge rather than globalized production systems.

Wednesday, June 17, 2026-Saturday, August 8, 2026; reception 5:30-7:30 pm, June 26.

Presented in partnership between Midwest Linen Revival as part of the Field to Frock event series and the Textile Arts Center of Madison.