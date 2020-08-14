ONLINE: Home is Here Wisconsin Day of Action

press release: You are invited to the livestream of Voces de la Frontera, “Home is Here Wisconsin Day of Action,” Saturday August 14. This day of action is being held statewide, and Voces city leaders from Milwaukee, Racine, and Madison will broadcast into the event. The theme of this event is: “Undocumented Youth and DACA recipients have electoral power in Wisconsin. DACAmented youth are powerful and we will vote Trump out come November.” Tune into our Voces de la Frontera Action Facebook page at 11:00 am CST to see the event live. You will also have an opportunity to raise questions or comments in the Facebook Live comments section, and we will address them in real time.

More on the event: The Trump administration has been directly attacking the U.S. immigrant community since he was sworn in in 2017. From the Muslim-ban to his “zero-tolerence policy” to the attempted restrictions of TPS and DACA, his agenda has been made very clear. And quite frankly, we at Voces de la Frontera Action are sick of it. The purpose of this event is to outline how Undocumetend Youth and DACA recipients still have electoral power in Wisconsin and nationally, and how we can use that power to vote Trump out come November.

Tomororw, DACAmented and undocumented individuals will be registering folks to vote in predominantly Latinx neighborhoods in Racine, Milwaukee, and Madison. During this live event you will hear from undocumented youth on the ground on how Trump’s move to restrict DACA is affecting them, and on how they are mobilizing the 2020 Latinx vote in Wisconsin.

Alejandra Gonzalez, the Voces de la Frontera Action Youth Organizing Statewide Director, said:

“We DACA recipients and undocumented youth all over the country may not have the ability to vote, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have electoral power. We have friends, family, teachers, doctors, and other community members that care for us and want to see a pathway to citizenship for all. Which is why we are mobilizing them all to vote November 3rd to vote Trump out. Their vote is our voice--and our voice will be heard.”

We hope you can join us tomorrow! See you there!